BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Valerie Neiman, a WVU alumni and author, joined First at 4 on Tuesday.

She talked about her role in an event at WVU tonight, donating her papers to be archived, and how to find her work.

You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only on WDTV.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.