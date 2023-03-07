Glenville State safety officers debut new uniforms

GLENVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - Safety officers at Glenville State University have debuted new uniforms that officials say have a more modern, professional look.

Officials said the new uniforms include pants and dress shirts with a royal blue soutache around the epaulettes and pocket covers.

The uniforms are adorned with brass and silver insignias with the new Public Safety patch sewn on both left and right sleeves.

The patch features the Glenville State clocktower on a background with the United States and West Virginia flags.

“With this upgrade, the campus police officers and security officers look much more professional and it is a true reflection of the work they do to keep our campus community safe. I love how the new uniforms turned out,” said Glenville State University’s Vice President for Administration, Rita Hedrick-Helmick.

Three donors – Gary Williams, Ron Christ, and Paul Duelley – donated a total of $1,500 toward the new Public Safety uniforms.

“On behalf of myself and the other Public Safety staffers, we are grateful to these friends for helping partially cover the costs of the new uniforms,” said Glenville State’s Chief Director of Public Safety, Michael Wheeler.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.