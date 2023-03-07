LongHorn officially opens in Harrison County
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 5:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The latest food franchise just off Emily Drive held a grand opening Tuesday afternoon.
LongHorn Steakhouse opened its doors at 3 p.m. on Tuesday.
The multi-million dollar project is one of the latest developments in Harrison County.
LongHorn’s hours are 11 a.m. - 10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 11 a.m. - 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
The location was originally an Eat ‘n Park.
