LongHorn officially opens in Harrison County

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 5:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The latest food franchise just off Emily Drive held a grand opening Tuesday afternoon.

LongHorn Steakhouse opened its doors at 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

The multi-million dollar project is one of the latest developments in Harrison County.

LongHorn’s hours are 11 a.m. - 10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 11 a.m. - 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

The location was originally an Eat ‘n Park.

