Mannington police chief fired, mayor says

Mannington Police Chief Jim Rigsby was fired Monday night, Mayor Lora Michael told 5 News.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 9:03 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The City of Mannington is without a police chief.

Police Chief Jim Rigsby was fired Monday night, Mayor Lora Michael told 5 News.

Rigsby was hired as chief in June of 2020.

As it is considered a personnel issue, Michael couldn’t say why Rigsby was terminated.

She did say the city is “looking to go a different direction” with its police force.

Rigsby’s firing comes after the city fired former officer Don Sides in January. Sides was charged with felony assault after police say he went to another man’s home and attacked him.

Despite losing the two officers, Michael stressed that Mannington residents are still safe.

She said the city has three part-time officers on staff who are currently working extra hours to cover all shifts. The city is also getting help from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

The city is actively looking for a new police chief, Michael said.

