Marielena Rodriguez Marra, 77, of Nutter Fort, went to Heaven to join the love of her life, her husband, Bill, on Monday, March 6, 2023, at the United Hospital Center following a brief illness. She was born in Clarksburg, on August 8, 1945, a daughter of the late Andres and Virginia Ann Benincosa Rodriguez. Nunny, as she was fondly referred to, is survived by two daughters, Ann Marie Marra and Robert Hoover of Nutter Fort, and Catherine Rose Marra and husband Joseph Pecarro of Bridgeport; her granddaughter Elana Catherine Marra of Nutter Fort; and Keana Alexis Robey, whom she loved as a granddaughter, of NC. She also leaves behind her sisters, Ann Marie McClain and husband Robert of Salem, Bernadette Ayoob and husband Robert of Bridgeport, and Andrea McClain and husband Richard of Salem; as well as several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her niece, Virginia Ann McClain McCombs. Marielena was a graduate of Notre Dame High School, Class of 1963 and graduated from Morgantown Beauty School. She previously worked as a beautician at Brenda’s on Main Street, Clarksburg. She was a member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Stonewood. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort, on Thursday, March 9, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Catholic Burial Rites will be held at the conclusion of the visitation at 3:00 p.m. to Father Reddimasu Kumar presiding. Interment will follow in the Stonewall Park Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

