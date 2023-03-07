Morgantown dental office employees charged with COVID unemployment fraud

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Two people from the same Morgantown dental office have been charged with COVID unemployment fraud.

42-year-old Amanda Kincell, of Fairview, and 39-year-old Casey Fike, of Morgantown, were charged by a federal grand jury on Tuesday with multiple counts of wire fraud, according to United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld.

Authorities said Kincell and Fike filed for unemployment in March 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic forced the DeVito Dental office to temporarily close.

In May 2020, Kincell and Fike allegedly returned to regular work at DeVito Dental but continued to request and receive unemployment benefits.

Kincell is accused of improperly accepting more than 40 payments totaling $18,350. Fike is alleged to have accepted more than 20 improper payments totaling $10,388.

Kincell faces eleven counts of wire fraud while Fike faces six counts.

Each count carries a penalty of up to twenty years in prison, according to Ihlenfeld. If convicted, a federal district court judge will determine the sentence after consideration of the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

“We continue to work closely with our law enforcement partners to methodically review every instance where COVID fraud is suspected, whether it’s related to unemployment benefits, paycheck protection loans, or economic injury disaster loans,” said United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld. “I appreciate the tips provided by the public and encourage their continued submission.”

WorkForce West Virginia investigated the cases.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jennifer Conklin is prosecuting the cases on behalf of the government.

Anyone aware of COVID fraud should report it via email, by phone to 304-234-0100, or via mail to the U.S. Attorney, P.O. Box 591, Wheeling, WV 26003, Attn: COVID Fraud Unit.

An indictment is merely an allegation, and each defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

