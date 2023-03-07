Mother, 3-year-old daughter killed in crash, W.Va. man charged with murder

Kevin Graybeal
Kevin Graybeal(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 11:46 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ARNETTE, W.Va (WDTV) - Troopers say a West Virginia man has been charged with murder after a mother and her three-year-old daughter was killed in a crash on Sunday.

Troopers responded to a crash on Coal River Rd. in Arnette around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, according to West Virginia State Police.

On the scene, troopers said they learned the driver of a gold Lincoln involved in the crash fled the scene.

Authorities said the second car involved in the crash was driven by 30-year-old Sara Pettry, of Naoma, and had three children in the car.

Pettry and her three-year-old daughter passed away due to injuries sustained in the crash. Troopers said a seven-year-old girl was flown to CAMC for treatment, and an 11-year-old boy was taken by ambulance to Raleigh General Hospital for treatment. Their condition is unknown at this time.

A WVSP crash reconstruction team responded to the scene, and investigators were able to identify a person of interest.

At around 3:30 p.m. on Monday, troopers said 54-year-old Kevin Graybeal, of Dameron, was taken into custody and charged with two counts of second-degree murder, two counts of leaving the scene of an accident causing death, and one count each of reckless driving, driving on a suspended license, obstructing an officer and assault.

Graybeal was taken to the hospital for injuries believed to be sustained in the crash before going to Southern Regional Jail, authorities said.

The investigation into the crash remains active and ongoing.

