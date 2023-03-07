Popular Weston restaurant closing this week

WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A popular eatery in Weston announces that it will be closing this week.

Heaters Restaurant, located at 768 US Hwy 19 South in Weston, announced in a Facebook post Friday, March 10 will be its last day.

The post thanks everyone for their support and says they will miss everyone.

Last August, 5 News covered a heartwarming story of a police officer and a child who met at the restaurant that warmed the community’s hearts.

Click the link or watch the video below to see that heartwarming story:

Police officer and child warm the hearts of Weston community

