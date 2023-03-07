Road work to create traffic delays for four months on Rt. 50 in Preston Co.

(Source: MGN)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 1:22 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
PRESTON COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Road work on a stretch of Rt. 50 in Preston County is expected to cause traffic delays for over four months.

According to the West Virginia Department of Highways, crews will be working on Rt. 50 from the junction of WV 72, Cheat Valley Highway, to the junction of CR 50/6, Bethlehem Rd.

Crews will be working on paving, base repair, drainage and shoulder work in the area, officials said.

Road work is scheduled to be from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. starting on Monday, March 20 and ending on Friday, July 28.

Officials said one lane two-way traffic will be maintained with flaggers.

Drivers are asked to plan ahead and allow additional time for their commute.

Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.

