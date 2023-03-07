Seasonable, mild conditions this week!

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today will start a trend of mild, seasonable temperatures and sunny skies. As for how long these mild temperatures will stick around, and when precipitation chances will return, find out in the video above!

A cold front brought a few rain showers into North-Central West Virginia last night, but today, that front will push southeast of our region, leaving behind cool, dry air behind. As a result, barring an isolated shower this morning, our region will be dry. By the afternoon, clouds will break up, leading to mostly sunny skies. Winds will come from the north-northwest at 5-15 mph, and temperatures will reach the upper-40s, slightly below average for early March. Tonight, skies will be clear, and winds will be light. Temperatures will drop into the mid-20s, so it will be much cooler than the past few nights. Tomorrow, skies will be partly sunny, with northwest winds of 5-10 mph and temperatures in the upper-40s to low-50s. Thursday will bring similar conditions, but on Friday afternoon, a low-pressure system will push in from out west, bringing rain showers to West Virginia. Those rain showers will last into the overnight hours, so don’t be surprised if you see some rain during the evening. Then any leftover moisture turns into snow showers on Saturday morning, with most of the snow showers and flurries in the mountain counties. Those snow showers end on Saturday evening at the latest. There is some disagreement on models on what happens next week, but generally, a low-pressure system may push in early next week, bringing more rain and even snow showers into our region. So we may see some more precipitation chances early next week. All the while, temperatures will be in the upper-40s to low-50s throughout the weekend and next week. In short, temperatures will stay in the seasonable 40s and 50s for the foreseeable future, and skies will start off clear this week, before rain moves in early this weekend.

Today: Clouds this morning, then mostly sunny skies during the afternoon. North-northwest winds of 10-15 mph. High: 50.

Tonight: Clear skies. North-northwest winds of 5-10 mph. Low: 27.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy skies. North-northwest winds of 5-10 mph. High: 50.

Thursday: Partly cloudy skies. High: 53.

