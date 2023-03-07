Tucker County Board of Education vote to suspend student for violating Safe Schools Act

PARSONS, W.Va (WDTV) - On March 6, the Tucker County Board of Education held a special meeting regarding a student’s future at school.

The meeting was closed to the public, including 5 News.

However, in the regular meeting that followed, the board voted unanimously to suspend the student for a year.

“Student A is recommended for expulsion for 365 days for violation of the Safe Schools Act,” Superintendent of Tucker County Schools Alicia Lambert said.

While school officials couldn’t say if the two were directly connected. The expulsion comes one month after a student was arrested on felony charges for allegedly threatening a school shooting.

Authorities said a bus driver stopped the student from getting the school bus, and hours later, the student was in custody.

Not long after, the district held a threat preparedness training for its bus drivers.

It’s something they hoped they would never have to use, but recent history suggests it may become necessary.

On February 21, Tucker County High School students were evacuated after a bomb threat was left on the bathroom mirror.

Law enforcement inspected the building and found no signs of a bomb, and students were able to return to the building.

