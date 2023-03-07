United Way of Mon and Preston Counties raises $1.2M

(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 2:52 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The United Way of Monongalia and Preston Counties successfully wrapped up their fundraising campaign with a breakfast reception Tuesday morning at Milan Puskar Stadium.

Campaign chairs and other United Way officials and supporters were on hand for the event.

The campaign raised $1.2 million for the 27 agencies that the United Way of Mon and Preston Counties supports.

Organizers say that money is vital to the community.

Many of those agencies would never be able to function without the donations and the dollars that are raised through this campaign and through the United Way,” said Campaign Co-Chair Kate Covich. “It says a lot about the community. Times are hard. We all recognize that, but to raise 1.2 million dollars in a time like this, it really says what a giving community we live in.”

Click here to donate.

