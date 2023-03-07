Weston Sheetz reopens after six month closure

WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - One Sheetz location closed for six months officially reopened on Tuesday.

The Sheetz location reopened for business after closing to undergo a major renovation last September, officials said.

The remodeled store features a new store design that includes a restaurant-style experience with self-service kiosks and additional seating inside and outside the store.

Meanwhile, the Sheetz in Buckhannon will be closing on Sunday, March 12 for a similar remodel. It is expected to reopen this summer.

