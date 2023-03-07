Woman injured after vehicle shot up in Belington, authorities say

BELINGTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities are searching for a man after they say he shot a vehicle and injured a woman in Belington.

The Barbour County Sheriff’s Office said the incident took place around 4 a.m. on Monday near the intersection of Crim Ave. and Brown Ave. in Belington.

What initially started off as an argument quickly escalated into a shooting incident involving a handgun, authorities said.

Officers said the shooting left a woman injured and her vehicle damaged with bullet holes from the gunfire.

She was reportedly taken to the hospital for treatment. Officers said she is recovering at home.

The BCSO says anyone who knows 36-year-old Matthew Logan Frame’s whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 304-457-2352 or the Barbour County 911 Center at 304-457-5167.

Matthew Logan Frame (Barbour County Sheriff's Department)

Authorities said Frame is wanted in regards to questioning concerning the incident. He was last seen driving the 2018-2019 black GMC Terrain pictured below.

Matthew Logan Frame's car (Barbour County Sheriff's Department)

Frame is considered armed and dangerous, officers said.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.