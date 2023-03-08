4 arrested after meth, cocaine-fentanyl mixture found in home, police say

WESTOVER, W.Va (WDTV) - The Westover Police Department arrested four people after they say drugs were found in a home.

Authorities received information around midnight on Wednesday that illegal narcotics were being sold from a home on Western Ave. in Westover, according to a release from the WPD.

Officers investigated and gathered enough information for a search warrant.

Officers from the Westover PD and Granville PD executed the search warrant around 2 a.m. Wednesday and found about 21.8 grams of methamphetamine, 7.5 grams of a cocaine-fentanyl mixture, several scales and plastic baggies, and financial paperwork, the release says.

Authorities said no guns or cash were seized from the home.

The WPD said Joshua Strobel, Lutz Adamczyk, and Courtney Carubia have each been charged with possession with intent to distribute drugs and conspiracy. Timothy Strobel has been charged with conspiracy.

