Alexis “Lexi” Renea Nicoletti, 31, of Fairmont passed away on Friday, March 3, 2023. Lexi was born in Fairmont, WV on December 26, 1991, a daughter of Michael and Melissa Nicoletti of Fairmont. She was a graduate of East Fairmont High School. Lexi was a mother and housewife who enjoyed taking care of her family. She enjoyed pursuing learning, and spending time with family and friends. She also enjoyed decorating and her many household projects. She also enjoyed spending time with her sisters and going shopping. In addition to her parents, Michael and Melissa, she is survived by her fiancé Vincent Fazio and three children, Aubrey, Harper and Julian; two sister Nina and Sophia Nicoletti, grandparents Mary (Rick) Menear of Grafton and Robert (Brenda) Cline of Bridgeport, an uncle Mark Nicoletti of Houston, Texas; aunts Melanie (Jim) Gore of Fairmont and Misty Zuspan of Grafton; and several great aunts and uncles, numerous cousins, and friends. She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents Carl and Frances Jenkins Nicoletti of Fairmont. A viewing will be held at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant Street, Fairmont, WV on Friday, March 10, 2023, from 2:00 pm – 8:00 pm. There will be a Celebration of Life held at a future date. Memorial contributions may be made to offset funeral expenses.

