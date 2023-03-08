Belington shooting suspect in custody after pursuit exceeding 90 mph

BARBOUR COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - A man wanted in connection to a shooting in Barbour County has been arrested.

Matthew Logan Frame, 36, was taken into custody following a “lengthy pursuit” Tuesday night, the Barbour County Sheriff’s Office said.

Authorities told 5 News they believe Frame opened fire early Monday morning near the intersection of Crim Ave. and Brown Ave. in Belington.

The shooting left a woman injured and a car riddled with bullet holes.

Sheriff Brett Carpenter told 5 News the shooting may have been the result of a disagreement over a drug deal.

Tuesday evening, authorities tried to perform a traffic stop on a vehicle being driven by Frame on Third St. in Junior, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

Frame then led police on a pursuit on Railroad St., back onto Third St., Rt. 250 toward the corridor and onto Harding Rd. Authorities said they tried to get stop sticks in place. However, Frame saw them, performed a reckless U-turn and nearly hit a pursuing cruiser.

The release says Frame turned back toward Barbour County on Harding Rd. and back onto Rt. 250 into Junior. He then traveled down “multiple side roads” and eventually ended back up in Junior.

Frame allegedly pulled into a car wash before striking a concrete wall and a police cruiser that blocked him in, causing over $2,500 worth of damage to the cruiser.

During the pursuit, authorities said Frame drove with reckless disregard for the safety of all other motorists and pedestrians, ignored traffic lights, swerved all over the roadway and at other cars and drove at speeds exceeding 90 mph.

Frame was booked just before midnight on charges of wanton endangerment and attempt to commit a felony, according to jail records.

He’s being held at the Tygart Valley Regional Jail without bond.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.