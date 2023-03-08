Bridgeport, Belington fire chief discharged from hospital

Phil Hart serves as fire chief for the cities of Bridgeport and Belington.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 7:12 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A local fire chief who was hospitalized after helping save a woman from a burning house is back home.

Hart was flown to Ruby Memorial Hospital after he helped rescue a woman from a house fire in Belington. Another firefighter was also briefly hospitalized, and the woman was also flown to Ruby.

Hart posted to social media Tuesday expressing his gratitude for the support he and his family received while he was hospitalized.

“A great big thank you for the prayers, calls, texts from far and near, the excellent care at Ruby,” he said. “My immediate family and family of first responders Fire, Police, EMS, 911 dispatchers, all the ones that helped with my treatment by phoning a friend. There are too many to mention. After another scare with a test this morning, further testing revised the initial results. Happy to say I am finally home.”

