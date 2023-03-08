Business owner indicted for abduction, sexual assault and abuse

By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 4:10 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A business owner in Putnam County has been listed in an indictment alleging sexual abuse and assault.

In the indictment, Achraf Assi, known as Osh, has been charged with sexual assault in the second degree, sexual abuse in the first degree, abduction, and unlawful restraint.

The Putnam County Sheriff confirms the investigation is being conducted by the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office and that Assi is the owner of a business in Putnam County.

The indictment states Assi “unlawfully and feloniously engaged in sexual intercourse with someone who was physically helpless.”

The indictment also accuses Assi of “intentionally restraining another without legal authority.”

Further information has not been released.

This is a developing story.

