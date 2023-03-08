Child brings pill to Randolph County school, man charged

Jerry Gates
Jerry Gates(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 6:29 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - A man has been charged in Randolph County after officers said a child brought a pill to school and had dozens of containers of drugs at home.

Officers were dispatched to a Randolph County elementary school on Tuesday in reference to a student bringing a Hydrochloride pill to school, according to a release from the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

The child allegedly told school staff he “took it out of his dad’s drawer because he was trying to ‘save them.’” He also said his father, later identified as 41-year-old Jerry Gates, snorted the pills and snorted a “grey, yellow, or tan colored powder” in addition to other drugs at a home on Georgetown Rd.

Authorities went to the home just before 2 p.m. on Tuesday to execute a search warrant, and the release says they found the following:

  • 19 baggies of Marijuana weighing more than two pounds
  • 3 jars of marijuana
  • 2 containers of marijuana
  • 2 baggies with a substance consistent with methamphetamine
  • 2 containers with a substance consistent with methamphetamine
  • 1 baggie of psilocybin mushrooms
  • 1 baggie with an unknown brown substance
  • 1 unmarked pill container with pills identified as Hydromorphone Hydrochloride
  • 1 unmarked pill container with pills identified as Tramadol
  • 1 Suboxone strip
  • 1 container with a powder substance consistent with Cocaine
  • 1 oil filter with oil filter silencer adapter and bullet hole
  • 3 cell phones
  • Large amount of money
  • Digital scales
  • 12 firearms

Gates has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail on a $35,000 bond.

