Delta Cooling Towers to expand operations in Barbour County

Governor Justice
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 3:31 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Jim Justice announced on Wednesday that Delta Cooling Towers will be expanding in Barbour County.

Delta offers precision climate control solutions, including cooling towers and HVAC equipment.

“I am very excited to make this announcement today,” Gov. Justice said. “The addition of these jobs for Barbour County is wonderful news, and I know that Delta Cooling Towers has and will continue to thrive in West Virginia with their second facility.”

Delta has been in Philippi since 2002 and is adding a second facility.

“We moved our manufacturing operations to Philippi, West Virginia in 2002 and have consistently grown by producing excellent products with real advantages that save customers energy, increase reliability and reduce downtime,” CEO of Delta John Flaherty said. “We now are embarking on a second new facility with state-of-the-art equipment that will facilitate a series of new innovative evaporative cooling equipment. The quality of the workforce in WV and the business friendly environment were major drivers on the decision to expand in West Virginia.”

30 new jobs will be created over five years in addition to retaining 26 jobs.

