DHHR to host virtual hiring event for Barbour, Preston, Taylor counties

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Services will be hosting a virtual hiring event on Thursday, March 9.

Officials said the positions they are hiring for are within the DHHR’s Bureau for Social Services in Barbour, Preston and Taylor counties.

The following positions will be open for interviews:

Child Protective Service Worker

Health and Human Service Aide (Child Protective Service Case Aide)

Youth Service Worker

Both Child Protective Service Worker and Youth Service Worker positions qualify for a $2,500 appointment incentive with an agreement of one-year of employment in Preston and Taylor counties, officials said.

To schedule an interview, please email DHHRJobs@wv.gov or call 304-590-7966.

Job seekers are encouraged to visit DHHR’s website for a list of open positions and career opportunities throughout the state.

