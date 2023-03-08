DHHR to host virtual hiring event for Barbour, Preston, Taylor counties

(DHHR transitions to WV PATH system for child welfare information)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 1:58 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Services will be hosting a virtual hiring event on Thursday, March 9.

Officials said the positions they are hiring for are within the DHHR’s Bureau for Social Services in Barbour, Preston and Taylor counties.

The following positions will be open for interviews:

  • Child Protective Service Worker
  • Health and Human Service Aide (Child Protective Service Case Aide)
  • Youth Service Worker

Both Child Protective Service Worker and Youth Service Worker positions qualify for a $2,500 appointment incentive with an agreement of one-year of employment in Preston and Taylor counties, officials said.

To schedule an interview, please email DHHRJobs@wv.gov or call 304-590-7966.

Job seekers are encouraged to visit DHHR’s website for a list of open positions and career opportunities throughout the state.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Logan Frame and his vehicle
Woman injured after vehicle shot up in Belington, authorities say
LongHorn Steakhouse gearing up for grand opening
LongHorn Steakhouse gearing up for grand opening
Mannington Police
Mannington police chief fired, mayor says
Nitro Police say they were called to Bailes Drive on a welfare check Monday night after they...
Police welfare check reveals man’s body, dozens of cats
Chad Raddish
‘Don’t yell. Don’t scream. I have a knife.’: Morgantown man charged with kidnapping

Latest News

Lupe Martinez, Jr. and Brent Hardway
More than pound of meth found at Marion County home, 2 men charged
Michelle Belton
Police: Child falls down flight of stairs after being hit, woman charged
Crews responding to train derailment in Summers County
State agencies respond to CSX train derailment
FILE PHOTO of Little Lambs Closet consignment sale at Heritage Christian School on Oct. 4,...
Heritage Christian School announces dates for children’s consignment sale