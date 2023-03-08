Excellence in Education: Union Elementary student attends state science fair

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - A special student at Union Elementary School recently represented Upshur County at the state science fair.

Gianna Monteleone is a 10-year-old 5th grader who won the school’s science fair with her project, which breaks down the science behind when kids begin to look like their parents.

The project netted her a trip to the state level to represent her school and Upshur County.

“I learned that the kids started looking like their parents at the age of 9, and I learned that not all kids look like their parents,” Gianna said.

Students had a choice of completing a project for science or social studies, with different categories to choose from.

Lauren Cain, a 5th grade teacher, said it was her first year having a student advance to the state level.

“It’s really exciting. This is my first year having a student get to that state level, so we were all really excited for this. She just went Monday, so as a whole class, we were all rooting for her. It was cool to get to do that with the class and cheer her on. It was nice to celebrate that amazing accomplishment,” Cain said.

Even though Gianna didn’t place at the state level, Mrs. Cain said she’s showing students all over the county anything is possible with hard work.

“I took the test, and I thought it was really neat because I got it right from about age 7, which matched her results from her project. It was really cool because the class got to see how cool it was. For our upcoming 3rd and 4th graders, it was a great thing for them to see that someone from Union was able to make it to the state,” Cain said.

