First at 4 Forum: Christopher Swann and Jack Santee

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 4:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Christopher Swann, writer of “Lilac Gulch,” and Jack Santee, an actor in “Lilac Gulch,” joined First at 4 on Wednesday.

They talked about the plot of “Lilac Gulch,” the experience of acting in a short film, being in a film festival, and where to watch the film at.

You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only on WDTV.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Logan Frame and his vehicle
Woman injured after vehicle shot up in Belington, authorities say
LongHorn Steakhouse gearing up for grand opening
LongHorn Steakhouse gearing up for grand opening
Mannington Police
Mannington police chief fired, mayor says
Chad Raddish
‘Don’t yell. Don’t scream. I have a knife.’: Morgantown man charged with kidnapping
Nitro Police say they were called to Bailes Drive on a welfare check Monday night after they...
Police welfare check reveals man’s body, dozens of cats

Latest News

Kayla Smith's Wednesday Evening Forecast | March 8, 2023
Kayla Smith's Wednesday Evening Forecast | March 8, 2023
Belington shooting suspect in custody after pursuit exceeding 90 mph
More than pound of meth found at Marion County home, 2 men charged
Police: Child falls down flight of stairs after being hit, woman charged
Bridgeport, Belington fire chief discharged from hospital