First at 4 Forum: Christopher Swann and Jack Santee
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 4:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Christopher Swann, writer of “Lilac Gulch,” and Jack Santee, an actor in “Lilac Gulch,” joined First at 4 on Wednesday.
They talked about the plot of “Lilac Gulch,” the experience of acting in a short film, being in a film festival, and where to watch the film at.
