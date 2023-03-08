Food truck specializing in seafood sees early success

This article comes from our media partners at Connect Bridgeport.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A local food truck recently filed a business permit with the City of Bridgeport and has been seeing early success.

Mister Crabs Catering & Boil truck is a local food truck that specializes in seafood boils, crab legs, shrimp, mussels, sandwiches, and much more. Although they are not a new business, their official activity to serve food in the city is thanks to the new permit.

“We actually began business a year and a half ago,” said Chase Mills, who owns the business along with his wife Olivia. “We did a lot of traveling and pretty much went wherever we were called to get things going.”

Mister Crabs recently began to set up shop in Harrison County.

Last weekend, they were set up at the Home Depot Plaza. Mills said they are also hoping to be at the Bridgeport Farmer’s Market.

“We plan on doing most of our business in the area,” said Mills.

Their “food truck” is unique because all of the key components are in a trailer.

“With our style of cooking, we use a big industrial boiler that can’t be inside,” said Mills. “All of our equipment is inside of the trailer we pull.”

When Mister Crabs pulls up, they set up a canopy and banner and cook outdoors, meaning they have to be cautious if the weather is severe. However, conditions were perfect last weekend at Home Depot.

“We were very well received, and a lot of people who crave seafood recognized my face,” said Mills. “When we were in Clarksburg I also was recognized.”

Mills worked at the former Dock to Table that was located at The Market Place at Bridgeport, which eventually closed during COVID.

“I worked with a lot of the customers while there and was a manager when we were doing seafood boils,” said Mills. “Those were extremely popular, and that led us to where we are now.”

The specialty is the seafood boils. For the novice, it includes crab legs, shrimp, potatoes, and sausage.

“It’s all cooked on site,” said Mills. “If you’re ordering, it’s cooking, so it’s fresh.”

The business also offers crab leg, shrimp, and mussel baskets. This spring, Mills said they will introduce a sandwich line featuring a line of po’ boy sandwiches and lobster rolls.

Mister Crabs will be at the Home Depot Plaza from 4-6 p.m. on Thursday. Click here to visit their Facebook page or to pre-order.

