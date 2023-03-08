Heritage Christian School announces dates for children’s consignment sale

FILE PHOTO of Little Lambs Closet consignment sale at Heritage Christian School on Oct. 4,...
FILE PHOTO of Little Lambs Closet consignment sale at Heritage Christian School on Oct. 4, 2019. (WDTV).(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 11:20 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The annual children’s consignment sale in the Heritage Christian School’s gymnasium will soon be returning.

The gymnasium will become the Little Lambs Closet children’s consignment on Friday, March 17 and Saturday, March 18.

The event is a pop-up 2-day event where moms sell and buy gently used kids clothing, toys, and gear.

All clothing at the event will be hung on clothing racks and separated by gender and size with matching tags in the same location on each piece.

Cash and any Visa, Mastercard, or Discover cards are accepted.

Officials recommend bringing your own bags and totes for purchases.

The school is located at 225 Newton Ave. in Bridgeport.

Click here for more information.

