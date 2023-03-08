Interim secretary of W.Va. D.H.H.R. address passing of H.B. 2006

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources will soon begin the process of broad reorganization in the wake of the signing of House Bill 2006.

House Bill 2006, signed into law this past Saturday by Governor Justice, will split D.H.H.R. into three separate departments, of Health, Human Services, and Health Facilities on Jan. 1, 2024.

During an administrative briefing today, Interim DHHR Cabinet Secretary Dr. Jeffrey Coben described what the next months of transition will look like. “Over the course of this next year, what we intend to do is to begin an internal reorganization process that will allow us to begin to operate in much the way that the new departments will eventually update once they become live in January,” Dr. Coben said. “As we begin that process, we’ll be able to both maintain the current D.H.H.R. organizational structure, as well as all the financial supporting that goes around that while people begin to operate in the modality of understanding how they are organized in the future as separate departments.”

Dr. Coben also said that the January deadline will give the department ample time to ensure that the transition is efficient and doesn’t come at the cost of providing services to West Virginians.

