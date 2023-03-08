Lane of I-79 to be closed in Marion County, major delays expected

File photo of I-79 in Marion County between mile markers 132 and 133.
File photo of I-79 in Marion County between mile markers 132 and 133.(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 2:27 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - One lane northbound on I-79 in Marion County will be closed beginning Thursday morning.

Officials with the West Virginia Department of Highways said the closure will start at mile marker 132, the White Hall exit, and end at exit 133, the Kingmont exit.

The closure will begin at 9 a.m. Thursday, and the lane will not reopen until 3 p.m. Friday, officials said.

WVDOH crews will be working to remove the bracing system of the old southbound bridge.

Major delays are expected, and drivers are advised to allow additional time for their commute.

Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.

