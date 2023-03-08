Mild, clear conditions for the next few days!

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today will continue the trend of seasonably mild temperatures clear conditions that started yesterday, and tomorrow will be similar as well. As for what Friday and the weekend will be like, find out in the video above!

Yesterday, a cool, dry air mass from Canada settled into North-Central West Virginia, keeping temperatures mild and skies clear. Today will be a repeat of yesterday, as while we will see an increase in clouds from out west, we’re still only looking at partly sunny skies. Winds will come from the northwest at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will reach the upper-40s to low-50s, around average for this time of year. Overnight, skies will be partly clear, and winds will be light, Temperatures will drop into the upper-20s, which may mean some frost that could hurt any vegetation that you may have outside. Then tomorrow afternoon, skies are still partly cloudy, with light northeasterly winds, and temperatures will be back in the upper-40s to low-50s. Then on Friday morning, a low-pressure system will push in from out west, bringing rain showers across most of our region. So expect some rain to start off the day. The showers last until the evening hours, when they push east. Overnight into Saturday afternoon, leftover moisture and cool temperatures will mean snow showers and flurries across our region, as the back end of the system pushes in. So we’ll see some snow coming down, especially in the mountains. Any leftover showers are gone by the afternoon, leaving highs in the 40s and cloudy skies. Another system will then push in on Sunday and Monday, bringing rain showers to the lowlands and wintry mix and snow showers to the mountain counties. Rain and snowfall totals are uncertain this far out, so we can’t give estimates yet. Most of the precipitation is gone by Tuesday. All the while, temperatures will be in the upper-40s to low-50s next week. In short, today and tomorrow will be mild and clear, and Friday and the weekend will bring mild temperatures, cloudy skies, and precipitation chances.

Today: Partly cloudy skies. North-northwest winds of 5-10 mph. High: 50.

Tonight: Mostly clear skies. Low: 27.

Thursday: Partly cloudy skies. High: 55.

Friday: Cloudy skies, with light rain. Southwest winds of 10-20 mph. High: 52.

