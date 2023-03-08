More than pound of meth found at Marion County home, 2 men charged

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Two men have been charged in Marion County after authorities said they found more than a pound of methamphetamine in a home.

On Nov. 3, 2022, an undercover agent for the Three Rivers Drug Task Force purchased fentanyl from 38-year-old Brent Hardway in Marion County, according to a criminal complaint.

The agent then turned the drugs into investigators, and it field-tested positive for fentanyl. Authorities said they also saw video footage of the purchase with Hardway.

On Tuesday, members of the Three Rivers Drug Task Force and Marion County Home Confinement went to a home on Burnt Cabin Rd. to issue an arrest warrant for Hardway in addition to a house check, according to a separate criminal complaint.

When officers arrived at the home, Hardway opened the door and was reportedly taken into custody without incident.

After Hardway said nobody else was in the home, officers said they heard someone walking upstairs and found 34-year-old Lupe Martinez, Jr., of Columbus, Ohio, with a large amount of money.

Authorities said they searched the home and found 1.1 pounds of methamphetamine, a purple substance presumed to be fentanyl, sandwich bags, digital scales, several cell phones, and a handgun.

Court documents say the substances field-tested positive for methamphetamine and fentanyl, respectively.

Hardway has been charged with prohibited person with a firearm, conspiracy to commit a felony, and two counts of possession with intent to deliver. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail on a $500,012 bond.

Martinez has been charged with conspiracy to commit a felony and two counts of possession with intent to deliver. He is also being held at North Central Regional Jail on a $500,012 bond.

