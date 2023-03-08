Morgantown City Council votes to request funding for more lights on the rail trail

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Morgantown City Council voted to authorize a request to apply for congressionally directed spending to brighten up the Morgantown rail trail.

Adding more lights was a measure of crime prevention.

Morgantown resident Clarence Spicer said the trail was a big part of his and his wife Nancy’s daily life.

“It’s one of the things both of us love to do is get out and walk on this hiking and biking trail,” he said.

When asked how he felt about more lights potentially coming to the trail, he explained he was indifferent about it.

“I walk the trail in the daytime. I don’t walk it at night, and I’ve never seen any kind of criminal activity,” Spicer added.

In the council meeting, Deputy Mayor Danielle Trumble said they needed to focus on the funding for more lights on the trail, as many feel unsafe using the trail at night.

“We need our rail trail lit. It is a long and ongoing issue. We’re having trouble getting grants. We put this in many times, this is the time, and this is what we really need from you,” she explained.

Mayor Jenny Selin added the lack of lights was also affecting businesses along the trail.

“It’s very hard to pick your way along the boulevard, and really the easiest route is along the rail trail. It’s very very dark, particularly between the hotel and all the restaurants,” she said.

Trumble and Selin were going to Washington D.C. to lobby for this and more.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.