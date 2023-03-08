Mountains to receive wintry precip to start the weekend

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Tomorrow will be a day similar to today besides temperatures being a few degrees warmer. Overnight Thursday into Friday, precipitation moves back into the area-- this will be rain for the lowlands, but snow and/or freezing rain in the mountains. Throughout Friday, a transition to all rain will occur before the setting sun turns any remaining precip back to snow. For the mountains, this snow will linger into Saturday morning, providing light accumulation. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.

