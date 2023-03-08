Mountains to receive wintry precip to start the weekend

Minor snow accumulations are expected.
By Kayla Smith
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 6:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Tomorrow will be a day similar to today besides temperatures being a few degrees warmer. Overnight Thursday into Friday, precipitation moves back into the area-- this will be rain for the lowlands, but snow and/or freezing rain in the mountains. Throughout Friday, a transition to all rain will occur before the setting sun turns any remaining precip back to snow. For the mountains, this snow will linger into Saturday morning, providing light accumulation. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Logan Frame and his vehicle
Woman injured after vehicle shot up in Belington, authorities say
LongHorn Steakhouse gearing up for grand opening
LongHorn Steakhouse gearing up for grand opening
Mannington Police
Mannington police chief fired, mayor says
Chad Raddish
‘Don’t yell. Don’t scream. I have a knife.’: Morgantown man charged with kidnapping
Nitro Police say they were called to Bailes Drive on a welfare check Monday night after they...
Police welfare check reveals man’s body, dozens of cats

Latest News

Expected highs for today, March 10, 2023.
Mild, clear conditions for the next few days!
tomorrow planner
Seasonable weather through the end of the week
Expected highs for today, March 7, 2023.
Seasonable, mild conditions this week!
highs tomorrow
Seasonable weather through this week