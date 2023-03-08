National Albuterol shortage straining local pharmacies

WHITE HALL, W.Va (WDTV) - A nationwide drug shortage is making it hard for many people to catch their breath.

Local pharmacists have been struggling to get the asthma drug albuterol.

Pharmacies across the country are finding orders of albuterol hard to come by.

One local pharmacist says it’s been an issue since last fall.

Ibraham Kaddourah, the owner of Med-Mart Pharmacy in White Hall says they’ve been having to order through multiple suppliers, he’s also asking his customers to help with rationing supplies.

“For me personally, even when I’m at home, I’m always checking on those medications to see if I can get any because sometimes a supplier will allocate a specific amount in the evening, as like a first come first serve, so if you don’t get them right away it will be gone in the morning,” said Kaddourah.

Albuterol relaxes the lungs and opens airways for several types of breathing issues.

One of the largest manufacturers of the drug Akorn Pharmaceuticals filed for chapter 7 bankruptcy last month.

Kaddourah says now more albuterol is being diverted to hospitals to help with emergencies.

“But you always run into the stress of -- one major supplier goes out of business somewhere, then it’s going to be harder to tackle the problem,” said Kaddourah.

Kaddourah says the supply strain is mostly effecting people who use nebulizers and while there are benefits to using that machine, rescue inhalers are more readily available.

“The nebulizer is usually more effective than the inhaler, but if you can’t get it, you cant get it, so we’ve been telling people if they can’t get their nebulizer to use their rescue inhaler more often than they usually do,” said Kaddourah.

Kaddourah says to ask your doctor if there are better alternatives for you.

