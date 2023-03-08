Opening dates for Monongahela National Forest recreation sites announced

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - The Monongahela National Forest has announced its opening dates for developed recreation sites across the Forest.

The following are opening dates for recreation sites on Cheat-Potomac Ranger District in the Elkins and Parsons areas:

Bear Heaven Campground – April 14

Horseshoe Recreation Area – May 12

Lower Glady Dispersed Camping (Forest Road 162) – Area opens when snow-free; toilets open April 14

Stuart Recreation Area – April 21

The following are opening dates for recreation sites on Cheat-Potomac Ranger District in the Petersburg and Seneca Rocks:

Big Bend Campground – April 7

Dolly Sods Picnic Area – April 15, weather permitting

Forest Road 19 in the Dolly Sods area – April 1, weather permitting

Forest Road 75 in the Dolly sods area – April 15, weather permitting

Gandy Creek Dispersed Camping (County Route 29) - Area opens when snow-free; toilets open April 14

Gatewood Group Campground – April 21

Jess Judy Group Campground – April 7

Red Creek Campground – April 15, weather permitting

Seneca Rocks Discovery Center – March 31

Seneca Rocks Picnic Area – March 31

Seneca Shadows Campground – April 7

Spruce Knob Lake – Lake open year-round; toilets open April 14

Spruce Knob Lake Campground – April 21

Spruce Knob Observation Tower – Area opens when snow-free; toilets open April 14

The following are opening dates for recreation sites on Greenbrier Ranger District in the Bartow area:

Gaudineer Knob Picnic Area – Area opens when snow-free; toilets open April 14

Island Campground – April 14

Lake Buffalo – Lake open year-round; toilets open April 14

Laurel Fork Campground – April 14

Little River Dispersed Camping (Forest Road 17) – Area opens when snow-free

Middle Mountain Cabins – April 14

Mower Tract Dispersed Camping (Forest Road 227) – Area opens when snow-free

Old House Run Picnic Area – April 14

Stonecoal Dispersed Camping (Forest Road 209) – Area opens when snow-free; toilets open April 15

The following are opening dates for recreation sites on the Gauley Ranger District in the Richwood area:

Bear Run Dispersed Camping (Forest Road 223) – Area opens when snow-free

Big Rock Campground – April 7

Bishop Knob Campground – April 21

Cranberry Campground – April 7

Cranberry Glades Boardwalk – Boardwalk open year-round; toilets open April 13

Cranberry Mountain Nature Center – April 13

Cranberry River Developed Dispersed Campsites – Area opens when snow-free; toilets open April 7

Falls of Hills Creek – Area opens when snow-free; toilets open April 7

North Bend Picnic Area – April 7

Summit Lake – Lake open year-round; toilets open April 7

Summit Lake Campground – April 7

Third Bridge and North Bend Dispersed Camping (State Route 55) – Area opens when snow-free

Williams River Developed Dispersed Campsites (Sites #1 to #6, #8 to #20) – Area opens when snow-free; toilets open April 7

Woodbine Picnic Area – April 7

The following are opening dates for recreation sites on the Marlinton-White Sulphur Ranger District in the Marlinton area:

Day Run Campground – April 7

Highland Scenic Highway – Road opens when snow-free; toilets open April 7, weather permitting

Pocahontas Campground – April 14

Rimel Picnic Area – April 7

Tea Creek Campground – April 7

Williams River Developed Dispersed Campsites – opens when snow-free; toilets open April 7

Williams River Fishing Pier – Area opens when snow-free; toilet open April 7

The following are opening dates for recreation sites on the Marlinton-White Sulphur Ranger District in the White Sulphur Springs area:

Anthony Creek Dispersed Camping (State Route 21/2) – Area opens when snow-free

Blue Bend Recreation Area – Campground and small pavilion opens March 24. Large Pavilion opens May 19.

Blue Meadow Group Campground – May 19

Hopkins Mountain Fireman’s Cabin – April 7

Lake Sherwood Recreation Area boat ramp and trailhead – open year-round

Lake Sherwood Recreation Area entrance road dispersed camping (State Route 14) – opens when snow-free

Lake Sherwood Recreation Area West Shore Camping Loop – April 14

Lake Sherwood Recreation Area remaining campground loops, group camping, picnic area, picnic pavilion and swimming beach – May 19. Day Use fee will be charged beginning May 19.

For more information about recreation facilities, contact the District Office near the location you would like to visit.

Contact information is listed here

Campground and picnic shelter reservations for some sites may be made here. Roadside camping, also called boondocking, is available in many areas of the Forest year-round..

