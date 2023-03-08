Police: Child falls down flight of stairs after being hit, woman charged

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A woman has been charged after authorities said she hit a 10-year-old child, causing her to fall down a flight of stairs.

The child reportedly broke a bed while visiting 33-year-old Michelle Belton on Jan. 15 in Fairmont, according to a criminal complaint.

During an interview, investigators said Belton became angry and hit the child in the face, causing her to fall down a flight of stairs.

Although the child was uninjured, authorities said it caused a risk of injury.

Belton has been charged with child abuse creating substantial risk of injury. She is being held at North Central Regional Jail on a $2,012 cash-only bond.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.