State agencies respond to CSX train derailment

SANDSTONE, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials say a rockslide near the city of Sandstone caused a train to derail early Wednesday morning in Summers County.

According to the West Virginia Emergency Management Division, at least one locomotive and one fuel tank fell into the New River.

Officials also said all 109 train cars were empty, and three crew members were injured as a result of the derailment.

Authorities said the accident happened south of Sandstone inside the New River National Park and Preserve.

Because CSX owns 12 feet from the middle of the track to either side, officials said they will be responsible for cleanup.

The company is reportedly sending a spill response unit that will coordinate with the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection on mitigation and remediation efforts.

Reports from Summers County Emergency Management said the Sandstone Volunteer Fire Department is the primary crew on scene, with fire departments from Summers County, Pipestem, and the City of Hinton providing backup.

Officials said the accident site is somewhat remote, being about a half mile from the end of the paved road.

First responders are being transported to and from the scene by CSX rail trucks, officials said.

“I’d like to commend the response agencies and CSX for their quick and efficient response,” said Summers County Emergency Manager Steve Lipscomb. “All the agencies worked as a team to provide prompt medical aid and transportation to the injured.”

Currently, officials said no roads are closed, and there has not been an evacuation of nearby homes.

Authorities do not know when the tracks will be repaired to allow rail traffic to pass again.

Diesel fuel from the wreckage has been seen by officials going into the New River.

Agencies under the Justice Administration, including the West Virginia Emergency Management Division,, the WVDEP, and the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources are actively monitoring this developing situation.

Once DHHR’s Bureau for Public Health became aware of the incident, officials said notification was made to public water systems downstream and to the local health departments to advise of the accident. BPH is continuing to collect information and monitor the event for any potential public health impacts.

West Virginia American Water is monitoring and has early detection equipment for their source water. The nearest water intake is in a lake at Hawk’s Nest.

If it is confirmed that fuel has entered the water, the fuel is expected to float as it passes by the intake. West Virginia American Water has not shut down their intakes.

Staff from the WVDEP’s Homeland Security Emergency Response and Environmental Enforcement units are on site.

WVEMD is working with state and local partners, as well as the railroad, to monitor the situation throughout the cleanup process. WVEMD is prepared to send resources or other assistance as needed.

