Teach for America Appalachia approved by WV Board of Education

Teach for America Appalachia approved by WV Board of Education
Teach for America Appalachia approved by WV Board of Education(MGN)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 3:31 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - The application for the approval of Teach for America Appalachia was approved by the West Virginia Board of Education (WVBE) according to a statement sent by the WVBE.

This program is one of four that was approved under the WVDE’s Option 3 Pathway.

The statement said, “TFAA will support candidates with coursework at no cost to successfully pursue a non-transferrable provisional professional teaching certificate in the state. Partnering with counties, TFAA will also provide a variety of training, virtual and in-person practicum experiences and mentoring in order to fill areas of critical need.”

Option 3 Pathway allows people with bachelor’s degrees from regionally accredited institutes of higher education and an overall 2.5 GPA to complete coursework pursuant to §18A-3-2a(a)(1)(C) for receiving a Professional Teaching Certificate. American Board, iTeach and Teach Now are also approved providers under this pathway, and additional information is available on the TeachWV website.

Teacher candidates will hold a bachelor’s or master’s degree and may begin to apply for the TFAA program on the national website, teachforamerica.org.

“Approval of the Teach for America Appalachia program allows us to open another option to address this critical need in our state,” said WVBE Member Debra Sullivan. “Recruiting idealistic young people to our state for this purpose represents a huge investment. We hope they will acculturate into our communities and fall in love with teaching in West Virginia.”

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of I-79 in Marion County between mile markers 132 and 133.
Lane of I-79 to be closed in Marion County, major delays expected
Frame
Belington shooting suspect in custody after pursuit exceeding 90 mph
Michelle Belton
Police: Child falls down flight of stairs after being hit, woman charged
Lutz Adamczyk, Joshua Strobel, Timothy Strobel and Courtney Carubia (not pictured)
4 arrested after meth, cocaine-fentanyl mixture found in home, police say
LongHorn Steakhouse gearing up for grand opening
LongHorn Steakhouse gearing up for grand opening

Latest News

Glenville State University hosts its own revival.
Glenville State University holds its own week-long revival
Here are some safety tips on what to do around downed power lines.
What to do if you come across a downed power line
Jerry Gates
Child brings pill to Randolph County school, man charged
Lawmakers create path to merge school boards
Lawmakers create path to merge school boards
Excellence in Education: Union Elementary student attends state science fair
Excellence in Education: Union Elementary student attends state science fair