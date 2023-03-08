WV Boy’s Basketball AA State Tournament Schedule

Trinity and South Harrison advance to Charleston
Noah Burnside and Levi Teets
Noah Burnside and Levi Teets(WDTV)
By Tyler Kennett
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 11:24 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The AA boy’s state tournament bracket is set.

Seeds:

1 Williamstown

2 Bluefield

3 Chapmanville

4 Charleston Catholic

5 South Harrison

6 Ravenswood

7 Wheeling Central Catholic

8 Trinity Christian

AA Tournament Schedule

Wednesday March 15

Game 1: 3 Chapmanville vs 6 Ravenswood

Game 2: 2 Bluefield vs 7 Wheeling Central

Game 3: 1 Williamstown vs 8 Trinity

Game 4: 4 Charleston Catholic vs 5 South Harrison

Friday March 17

Game 3 Winner vs Game 4 Winner

Game 1 Winner vs Game 2 Winner

Saturday March 18

State Championship Game

Area Team Regional Game Results

Region 1

Wheeling Central 67 - Ritchie County 55

Region 2

South Harrison 79 - Petersburg 41

Trinity 58 - Frankfort 41

