WV Boy’s Basketball AA State Tournament Schedule
Trinity and South Harrison advance to Charleston
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 11:24 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The AA boy’s state tournament bracket is set.
Seeds:
1 Williamstown
2 Bluefield
3 Chapmanville
4 Charleston Catholic
5 South Harrison
6 Ravenswood
7 Wheeling Central Catholic
8 Trinity Christian
AA Tournament Schedule
Wednesday March 15
Game 1: 3 Chapmanville vs 6 Ravenswood
Game 2: 2 Bluefield vs 7 Wheeling Central
Game 3: 1 Williamstown vs 8 Trinity
Game 4: 4 Charleston Catholic vs 5 South Harrison
Friday March 17
Game 3 Winner vs Game 4 Winner
Game 1 Winner vs Game 2 Winner
Saturday March 18
State Championship Game
Area Team Regional Game Results
Region 1
Wheeling Central 67 - Ritchie County 55
Region 2
South Harrison 79 - Petersburg 41
Trinity 58 - Frankfort 41
