WV Girl’s Basketball State Tournament - Day 1 Recap

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The first day of the West Virginia high school girl’s basketball state championships are wrapped up. Here is a look back at each of the scores from the first day of games.

Area Schools

#2 Morgantown vs #7 Princeton - Final: Morgantown 58 - Princeton 21

Morgantown advances to take on #3 Spring Valley in the semi-finals

#5 Webster County vs #4 Greenbrier West - Final: Webster County 55 - Greenbrier West 34

Webster County will advance to take on #1 Cameron on Friday.

Full Scores:

AAAA: #3 Spring Valley 59 - #6 Woodrow Wilson 47

AAAA: #4 Cabell Midland 42 - #5 Spring Mills 39

AAAA: #2 Morgantown 58 - #7 Princeton 21

AAAA: #1 Wheeling Park 82 - #8 Washington 36

A: #5 Webster County 55 - #4 Greenbrier West 34

A: #1 Cameron 79 - #8 Pendleton County 59

Semifinal Matchups:

AAAA

2 Morgantown vs 3 Spring Valley

1 Wheeling Park vs 5 Spring Mills

A

5 Webster County vs 1 Cameron

