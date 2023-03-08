WV Girl’s Basketball State Tournament - Day 1 Recap
Webster County and Morgantown win into the semifinals
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The first day of the West Virginia high school girl’s basketball state championships are wrapped up. Here is a look back at each of the scores from the first day of games.
Area Schools
#2 Morgantown vs #7 Princeton - Final: Morgantown 58 - Princeton 21
Morgantown advances to take on #3 Spring Valley in the semi-finals
#5 Webster County vs #4 Greenbrier West - Final: Webster County 55 - Greenbrier West 34
Webster County will advance to take on #1 Cameron on Friday.
Full Scores:
AAAA: #3 Spring Valley 59 - #6 Woodrow Wilson 47
AAAA: #4 Cabell Midland 42 - #5 Spring Mills 39
AAAA: #2 Morgantown 58 - #7 Princeton 21
AAAA: #1 Wheeling Park 82 - #8 Washington 36
A: #5 Webster County 55 - #4 Greenbrier West 34
A: #1 Cameron 79 - #8 Pendleton County 59
Semifinal Matchups:
AAAA
2 Morgantown vs 3 Spring Valley
1 Wheeling Park vs 5 Spring Mills
A
5 Webster County vs 1 Cameron
