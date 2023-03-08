W.Va. House passes bill for local school systems to closely consider future consolidation decisions

A proposal passed Tuesday by the West Virginia House will force local school systems to take a closer look at future consolidation decisions.
By Curtis Johnson
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 9:56 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - While school consolidation can divide communities, a proposal passed Tuesday by the West Virginia House will force local school systems to take a closer look at future consolidation decisions.

The measure, passed 84 to 13, would force school districts to draft an impact statement on any proposed consolidation and give that statement substantial consideration in deciding whether to potentially consolidate.

The statement must include impact on the following:

- Student transportation time

-School employment and a potential cost savings to the county

-Enrollment of the newly consolidated school versus the building’s capacity

- Overall impact on the community

“The required community impact statement, as proposed in this bill, would pit community against community and counties. It would pit businesses against businesses if a consolidation was proposed,” said Del. Heather Tully, R-Nicholas.

Del. Caleb Hanna, R-Nicholas, said, “I just think when you close a community school it’s a big decision. So any type of input, any type of second thought we can give that’s what we want to do, and that’s what these impact studies are all about.”

The bill now goes to Gov. Jim Justice. If adopted, it would not impact any consolidation already in progress, including those already approved by a county board of education.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Logan Frame and his vehicle
Woman injured after vehicle shot up in Belington, authorities say
LongHorn Steakhouse gearing up for grand opening
LongHorn Steakhouse gearing up for grand opening
Mannington Police
Mannington police chief fired, mayor says
Nitro Police say they were called to Bailes Drive on a welfare check Monday night after they...
Police welfare check reveals man’s body, dozens of cats
Chad Raddish
‘Don’t yell. Don’t scream. I have a knife.’: Morgantown man charged with kidnapping

Latest News

Frame
Belington shooting suspect in custody after pursuit exceeding 90 mph
Fire Chief Phil Hart
Bridgeport, Belington fire chief discharged from hospital
Morgantown Rail Trail.
Morgantown City Council votes to request funding for more lights on the rail trail
Morgantown vs Princeton highlights
Morgantown vs Princeton highlights
Webster vs Greenbrier West Highlights
Webster vs Greenbrier West Highlights