Allergy season at an all-time high, doctor says

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - We’re seeing a record early start to allergy season. It comes after a warm winter.

Green and yellow dust is flooding the air, and coating everything from windshield to sidewalks.

Cities across the country are reporting extremely high pollen counts, many of them earlier than before.

We spoke with a doctor from UHC about why it’s happening.

“This year unfortunately our groundhog friend was wrong; we did not have 6 more weeks of winter. We actually had a really mild winter, which when we have a lot more warmth in the season or an earlier spring we tend to have a little bit longer and worse allergy season.”

West said this is the longest spring time we’ve had in about 5 years because of the mild winter.

According to CDC data 1 in 3 U.S. adults and 1 in 4 children reported having seasonal allergies, eczema, or food allergies in 2021.

