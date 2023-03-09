Allergy season at an all time high, doctor says

By Lauren Farnsworth
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 5:34 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - We’re seeing a record early start to allergy season. It comes after a warm winter.

Green and yellow dust is flooding the air, and coating everything from windshield to sidewalks.

Cities across the country are reporting extremely high pollen counts, many of them earlier than before.

We spoke with a doctor from UHC about why it’s happening.

“This year unfortunately our groundhog friend was wrong; we did not have 6 more weeks of winter. We actually had a really mild winter, which when we have a lot more warmth in the season or an earlier spring we tend to have a little bit longer and worse allergy season.”

West said this is the longest spring time we’ve had in about 5 years because of the mild winter.

According to CDC data 1 in 3 U.S. adults and 1 in 4 children reported having seasonal allergies, eczema, or food allergies in 2021.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of I-79 in Marion County between mile markers 132 and 133.
Lane of I-79 to be closed in Marion County, major delays expected
Michelle Belton
Police: Child falls down flight of stairs after being hit, woman charged
Frame
Belington shooting suspect in custody after pursuit exceeding 90 mph
Lutz Adamczyk, Joshua Strobel, Timothy Strobel and Courtney Carubia (not pictured)
4 arrested after meth, cocaine-fentanyl mixture found in home, police say
Lupe Martinez, Jr. and Brent Hardway
More than pound of meth found at Marion County home, 2 men charged

Latest News

Battle over transgender athletes competing in sports could head to SCOTUS
Battle over transgender athletes competing in sports could head to Supreme Court
Senator Capito leads meeting about Ohio train derailment
Allergy season at an all-time high, doctor says
Child brings pill to Randolph County school, man charged