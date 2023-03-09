Battle over transgender athletes competing in sports could head to SCOTUS

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A battle over transgender athletes competing in sports that began with a Harrison County athlete could be heading to the Supreme Court.

Attorney General Patrick Morrisey said he’s asking the court to vacate an injunction against West Virginia’s “Save Women’s Sports Act.”

Under the act, all biological males, including those who identify as transgender, couldn’t compete on female sports teams.

While the injunction is in place, those athletes can compete.

Morrisey called the injunction a “minor setback” and said he’s confident in the state’s defense.

The ACLU filed the suit on behalf on an 11-year-old transgender girl from Bridgeport who was hoping to compete in cross country.

