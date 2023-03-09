Battle over transgender athletes competing in sports could head to SCOTUS

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 5:55 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A battle over transgender athletes competing in sports that began with a Harrison County athlete could be heading to the Supreme Court.

Attorney General Patrick Morrisey said he’s asking the court to vacate an injunction against West Virginia’s “Save Women’s Sports Act.”

Under the act, all biological males, including those who identify as transgender, couldn’t compete on female sports teams.

While the injunction is in place, those athletes can compete.

Morrisey called the injunction a “minor setback” and said he’s confident in the state’s defense.

The ACLU filed the suit on behalf on an 11-year-old transgender girl from Bridgeport who was hoping to compete in cross country.

FOR PRIOR COVERAGE

West Virginia can keep transgender sports ban, judge says

Transgender sports ban preserves integrity of women’s sports, A.G. Morrisey says

West Virginia transgender sports ban halted during appeal

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of I-79 in Marion County between mile markers 132 and 133.
Lane of I-79 to be closed in Marion County, major delays expected
Michelle Belton
Police: Child falls down flight of stairs after being hit, woman charged
Frame
Belington shooting suspect in custody after pursuit exceeding 90 mph
Lutz Adamczyk, Joshua Strobel, Timothy Strobel and Courtney Carubia (not pictured)
4 arrested after meth, cocaine-fentanyl mixture found in home, police say
Lupe Martinez, Jr. and Brent Hardway
More than pound of meth found at Marion County home, 2 men charged

Latest News

Battle over transgender athletes competing in sports could head to Supreme Court
Senator Capito leads meeting about Ohio train derailment
Allergy season at an all-time high, doctor says
Child brings pill to Randolph County school, man charged