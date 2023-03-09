BCSO finds gun believed to be used in Belington shooting

PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - The Barbour County Sheriff’s Office says they have found the gun believed to be used in a shooting early Monday morning in Belington.

At around 4 a.m. Monday, an argument in Belington quickly escalated into a shooting incident, authorities said.

Officers said the shooting left a woman injured and her vehicle damaged with bullet holes from the gunfire.

Sheriff Brett Carpenter told 5 News the shooting may have been the result of a disagreement over a drug deal.

The suspect in the shooting, 36-year-old Matthew Logan Frame, was taken into custody after a “lengthy pursuit” Tuesday night.

Frame is currently being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail without bond.

Meanwhile, investigators have seized several items, including the firearm they believe was used in the shooting.

In addition to the firearm, the following items have been seized by the BCSO:

98.89 grams of methamphetamine

1.12 grams of marijuana

$3,400 in cash

Two handguns, one of which is believed to have been used in the shooting

Below are photos from the BCSO showing what they have seized:

