Betty June Amick, 61 of Craigsville, passed away on Friday, March 3, 2023 at her home following a long illness. She was born May 12, 1961 at Webster County Memorial Hospital. Spending time with her family was very important to Betty along with being outdoors. She is survived by her best friend and soul mate of many years, John D. Peck of Craigsville; daughter Melanie; son J.D. Peck; three grandchildren; sister Sheila (Arnold) McCourt of Wellington, OH; and brother Dwight (Sharon) McMillion of Calabash, NC. She will be missed by her nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends. Betty was preceded in death by her husband Larry Amick and parents Maynard and Opal Anderson McMillion. A Celebration of Life Service to honor Betty’s life will be held at a later date. “Our family chain is broken and nothing will be the same, but as God calls us one by one, the chain will link again.” Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doddreedfh.com. Dodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving Betty’s family.

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV) -

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.