Bill placing audio recorders in special education restrooms headed to governor

(wvva)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 1:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia State Senate has passed a bill aiming to protect students with special needs.

The bill that would place audio recording devices in special education bathrooms is now on its way to Gov. Jim Justice’s desk.

Audio recording for school restrooms measure advances in W.Va. Legislature

The bill passed Thursday 32-0 with 2 absent.

No changes were made from the bill that passed the House, moving it to Gov. Justice’s office.

Lawmakers have already passed laws to require cameras in the special education classroom and requirements that video be monitored on a regular basis.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of I-79 in Marion County between mile markers 132 and 133.
Lane of I-79 to be closed in Marion County, major delays expected
Michelle Belton
Police: Child falls down flight of stairs after being hit, woman charged
Frame
Belington shooting suspect in custody after pursuit exceeding 90 mph
Lutz Adamczyk, Joshua Strobel, Timothy Strobel and Courtney Carubia (not pictured)
4 arrested after meth, cocaine-fentanyl mixture found in home, police say
LongHorn Steakhouse gearing up for grand opening
LongHorn Steakhouse gearing up for grand opening

Latest News

An empty coal train hit a rockslide along tracks in West Virginia on Wednesday morning, causing...
Two crew members remain hospitalized after West Virginia train derailment
(Source: KEYC News Now Photo/Lauren Andrego)
Area school bus driver charged after on duty incident, officials say
RedBird is one of the finalists in the fifth annual Cadbury Bunny Tryouts.
CAST YOUR VOTE: Preston County guinea pig among Cadbury Bunny finalists
Kansas head coach Bill Self reacts to a call on the sideline against Texas Tech during the...
KU coach Bill Self won’t coach as WVU takes on Jayhawks