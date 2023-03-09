Bridgeport Fire Department gets new ambulance after 19 months

(Connect Bridgeport)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 2:49 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
This article comes from our media partners at Connect Bridgeport.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The City of Bridgeport is rolling out a much-needed piece of equipment.

The fire department just got a new ambulance.

It’s something they’ve been waiting on for nearly two years.

Normally, it only takes about a quarter of that. Officials said supply issues are behind the delay.

However, fire officials still said they’re fortunate to have gotten the ambulance at all, as other agencies’ orders fell through.

EMS officials said the new ambulance comes with everything they need, including a Cot Loading System.

The total cost is just under $300,000.

Officials said they replace ambulances every five years.

