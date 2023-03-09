CAST YOUR VOTE: Preston County guinea pig among Cadbury Bunny finalists

RedBird is one of the finalists in the fifth annual Cadbury Bunny Tryouts.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 12:46 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - One of the finalists for the fifth annual Cadbury Bunny Tryouts is a guinea pig from Preston County.

RedBird is a guinea pig from Terra Alta, according to the chocolate company.

Their website says RedBird was blind and sad before her family rescued her, and now she is called “Happy Girl” because she loves her life.

The following are the 10 finalists, including RedBird:

  • Cypress, a beaver from Louisiana
  • RedBird, a guinea pig from West Virginia
  • Bunny, a dog from Illinois
  • Bodhi, a bunny from Ohio
  • Ande, a Chinchilla from Illinois
  • Hunter, a dog from Pennsylvania
  • Stewie, a miniature horse from Massachusetts
  • Ping, a duck from South Dakota
  • Timmy, a sheep from California
  • Crash, a cat from Idaho

The winner of the competition will win a spot in the next Cadbury Easter commercial, $5,000 for their families, and an additional $5,000 to donate to the animal shelter of their choice.

Last year’s Cadbury Bunny was Annie Rose, a therapy dog who works with nursing home residents in Ohio.

In 2021, the Cadbury Bunny was an Australian White’s tree frog from Florida named Betty, the first-ever amphibian to receive the honor.

Click here to cast your vote for this year’s Cadbury Bunny and learn more about the finalists. The contest ends at 11:59 p.m. on March 14.

