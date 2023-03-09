First at 4 Forum: Gianni Russo

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Gianni Russo, a famous Hollywood actor most remembered for playing Carlo Rizzi in the 1972 film The Godfather, joined First at 4 on Thursday.

He talked about an upcoming weekend-long event at the Robinson Grand, what prompted him to visit West Virginia for the first time, and odd questions he has received during Q&A sessions.

You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only on WDTV.

Click here to purchase tickets.

