Germany: Deaths, injuries in shooting inside Hamburg church

FILE - Police said the shooting took place in the Gross Borstel district, a few kilometers...
FILE - Police said the shooting took place in the Gross Borstel district, a few kilometers north of the downtown area of Germany’s second-biggest city.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 5:18 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERLIN (AP) — Shots were fired inside a church in the northern German city of Hamburg on Thursday night, and an unspecified number of people were killed or wounded, police said.

Police said on Twitter that the shooting took place in the Gross Borstel district, a few kilometers (miles) north of the downtown area of Germany’s second-biggest city.

They said that “several people were seriously wounded, some of them fatally,” but didn’t give a precise figure.

German news agency dpa reported seeing rescue services taking people out of a building used by Jehovah’s Witnesses.

The shooting happened around 9 p.m.

Further details on what happened and on any possible motive weren’t immediately available.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of I-79 in Marion County between mile markers 132 and 133.
Lane of I-79 to be closed in Marion County, major delays expected
Michelle Belton
Police: Child falls down flight of stairs after being hit, woman charged
Frame
Belington shooting suspect in custody after pursuit exceeding 90 mph
Lutz Adamczyk, Joshua Strobel, Timothy Strobel and Courtney Carubia (not pictured)
4 arrested after meth, cocaine-fentanyl mixture found in home, police say
Lupe Martinez, Jr. and Brent Hardway
More than pound of meth found at Marion County home, 2 men charged

Latest News

Ortenzio was part of a panel on CNN Tuesday night speaking about the fentanyl crisis.
‘Progress not perfection’: Mission director shares message with national audience
The American Civil Liberties Union of Texas got involved, sending a letter to the Spring Branch...
High school female athlete scolded for wearing sports bra while boys practiced shirtless, ACLU says
Shawn Kemp is a six-time NBA All-Star who played 14 seasons in the league, eight of them with...
Former NBA star Shawn Kemp released from jail after shooting
At least five people are dead following a Russian missile strike that hit a residential area in...
Russian missile barrage slams into Ukrainian cities; 6 dead