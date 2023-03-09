Glenville State University holds it’s own week-long revival

GLENVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - After the viral attention of the revival at Asbury University in Kentucky, Glenville State University hosted it’s own revival.

Local Youth Pastor Jared Fitzwater worked with students and churches in the community to put on this week long spiritual event that kicked off March 6.

“Do we want to go to Asbury? Do we want to go and support this? Then, God began to work in me and said you know, why go so far when we can have something here,” he said.

The revival was a mixture of music, prayer and testimonies by attendees.

“We come together as one body, and we begin to allow God to move in our lives. You know, a revival is really for those who have met Jesus, and they want to get a reviving inside of them again. But also, we are here to reach the lost. We’re here to reach those who may not know Jesus and begin to invite them to know him personally,” Fitzwater explained.

March 8, the revival was held at the Gilmer County Recreation Center.

However, the rest of the week would be on Glenville State’s campus and begin at 6 p.m. each night.

Fitzwater added they were also inviting the community to campus for a cookout in partnership with the university.

“This has really been nothing more than allowing us to kind of put away denominations come together as one body, and just kind of get to know each other,” he said.

